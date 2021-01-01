Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: West Ham want Abraham loan deal & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's £40m asking price too high for suitors

West Ham will try to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan, reports The Athletic.

Abraham is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have put a £40 million ($56m) asking price on the England international.

Aston Villa, Leicester and Newcastle have also shown an interest in Abraham, but the proposed fee is dissuading clubs from making a bid.

Instead, West Ham are reportedly hoping that clubs’ reluctance to meet Chelsea’s demands will present an opportunity to take Abraham on loan next season.