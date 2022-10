Arsenal will compete with Spurs for the signature of Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio in 2023, as per football.london.

Asensio's contract expires in 2023, with the Gunners hoping to sign him for a small fee or for free to add more depth in attack, as per the report.

Asensio is supposedly frustrated with his lack of game-time and his agent Jorge Mendes is pushing for a transfer away from Madrid.