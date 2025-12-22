This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoSenegal
Stade Ibn-Batouta
team-logoBotswana
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Senegal vs Botswana AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Botswana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Senegal vs Botswana live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today. 

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South AfricaMaximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

Senegal face Botswana in the Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener at Stade Ibn-Batouta in Tanger, Morocco, on Tuesday.

Senegal enters as heavy favorites with a potent attack led by stars like Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson, having dominated prior head-to-heads without conceding. Botswana, resilient qualifiers, will rely on defensive organization but face a stern test against Senegal's high-scoring form.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Senegal vs Botswana kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. D
Stade Ibn-Batouta

Team news & squads

Senegal vs Botswana Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Thiaw

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Ramoreboli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Senegal Latest News

Senegal will have to cope without Habib Diarra and Assane Diao, both of whom are unavailable for selection.

Botswana Latest News

In contrast, Botswana head into the upcoming match with a clean bill of health and no reported fitness issues.

Form

SEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BWA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SEN

Last 2 matches

BWA

2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0