How to watch Malawi vs Egypt with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Egypt host Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with the Pharaohs looking to extend their lead at the top of Group B and move closer to securing a place at the 2027 tournament.

Ali Maher's side arrive in strong shape. Egypt reached the World Cup knockout rounds this summer before a 3-2 defeat to Argentina, and they have carried that form into qualification with a 5-0 win over South Sudan and a 0-0 draw with Angola in their two most recent AFCON qualifiers.

A 1-0 friendly loss to South Africa in October was a minor setback, but Egypt's overall trajectory heading into this fixture is positive. Playing at home, they will be heavy favourites to take all three points.

Malawi come into this match under pressure. Callisto Pasuwa's side sit third in Group B after a 3-1 defeat to Angola in their last qualifier, a result that halted the momentum built from a 2-1 win over South Sudan the week before.

The Flames have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, and finding goals while keeping them out at the other end has been a persistent problem for Pasuwa's squad.

History offers little comfort for the visitors. Egypt have won each of their last three competitive meetings with Malawi, including a 4-0 away victory in March 2023 during the previous qualification cycle.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match, including kick-off time and live stream options.

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