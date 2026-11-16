How to watch Lesotho vs Gabon with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Lesotho face Gabon in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with the Panthers arriving in confident form after a convincing win in the reverse fixture.

Gabon sit second in Group A under Sebastien Migne, having won their last two qualification matches and scoring four goals without reply across those games. They travel knowing a positive result would further strengthen their position in the group.

Lesotho are in a difficult run. Bob Mafoso's side are fourth in the group and have lost their last four matches, conceding nine goals in the process. They drew 1-1 with Kenya in a friendly back in June but have not registered a win since.

The two sides met just days ago, with Gabon running out 2-0 winners. Lesotho will need to find a response they have so far been unable to produce in this campaign.

For Gabon, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains the most prominent name associated with the national team, a striker who built his reputation as one of the most clinical forwards in European football.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match live.

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