How to watch Gambia vs Ivory Coast with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Gambia host Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with Les Éléphants looking to build on their recent meeting between these two sides.

Ivory Coast arrive in confident shape under Hervé Renard, having already beaten Gambia in the reverse fixture and sitting top of Group C heading into this match.

Gambia, coached by Johnny McKinstry, are second in the group and will need a positive result to keep pace with their opponents at the summit.

The Scorpions have shown they can compete at this level, winning back-to-back qualification matches against Ghana and Somalia in September, but their head-to-head record against Ivory Coast makes for difficult reading.

For Ivory Coast, this is a chance to consolidate their position and maintain momentum after a productive qualification campaign that has seen them win three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Renard's side also carry the experience of a World Cup appearance in 2026, which adds a layer of quality and tournament hardening that Gambia will need to account for.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Gambia vs Ivory Coast live.

Team news & squads