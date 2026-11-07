How to watch Elche vs Real Betis with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio Martinez Valero

Elche host Real Betis at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche in a LaLiga fixture that pits a side fighting to climb the table against one of Spain's in-form European contenders.

Elche sit 17th in LaLiga and will be desperate for points after a run that has produced mixed results. Martin Anselmi's side did beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 on the road and claimed a Copa del Rey win over UD Pinatar, but a 1-0 home defeat to Valencia on November 1 leaves them looking over their shoulder.

Real Betis arrive in Elche in fourth place, carrying the momentum of a strong Champions League campaign. Manuel Pellegrini's side beat Feyenoord 1-0 in Europe last month and followed that with a 2-1 LaLiga win over Malaga, though they fell 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on November 4.

Betis are a team that can hurt opponents in multiple ways. Isco and Rodrigo Riquelme provide creativity in midfield, while Abdessamad Ezzalzouli offers a consistent threat wide. Their defensive record has been tested at the highest level in Europe, and they have largely held firm.

For Elche, this is a chance to cause an upset against a side that has not always been consistent away from the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Anselmi will look to his front line, with Fer Nino and Lucas Cepeda expected to lead the charge against a Betis back four that conceded five against Barcelona in October.

Betis come in without Facundo Bernal through suspension and with injuries to monitor, while Elche are missing several key players of their own. Both squads carry limitations that could shape how the match unfolds.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Elche vs Real Betis live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

You can watch Elche vs Real Betis live using ExpressVPN, which allows you to access geo-restricted broadcasts from anywhere in the world. Stream the match live by connecting through ExpressVPN.

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