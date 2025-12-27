This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoBenin
Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium
team-logoBotswana
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Benin vs Botswana AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Benin and Botswana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Benin vs Botswana live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.      

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South AfricaMaximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

Benin vs Botswana kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. D
Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium

Team news & squads

Benin vs Botswana Probable lineups

BeninHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBWA
16
S. Allagbe
5
Y. Roche
3
T. Ouorou
6
O. Verdon
11
R. Moumini
8
H. Imourane
15
S. D'Almeida
19
D. Dodo
10
A. Tosin
22
R. Amoussou
9
S. Mounie
23
G. Phoko
3
T. Ditlhokwe
4
M. Gaolaolwe
12
M. Johnson
5
A. Velaphi
6
G. Mohutsiwa
15
M. Cooper
18
L. Ditsele
7
K. Seakanyeng
11
T. Orebonye
9
O. Kebatho

4-3-3

BWAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Rohr

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Ramoreboli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Benin Latest News

Benin have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their second game in the tournament.

They suffered a defeat at the hands of Congo but will be desperate to bounce back immediately. 

Botswana Latest News

Botswana also don't have to deal with fresh injury concerns.

They suffered a heavy defeat in their first game and cannot afford to lose any more points. 

Form

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

BWA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

