How to watch today's Benin vs Botswana AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports 🇬🇧 UK Channel 4 🇨🇦 Canada beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect 🌍 South Africa Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC 🇦🇪 UAE beIN Sports 🇮🇳 India Fancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Benin vs Botswana kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. D Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium

Team news & squads

Benin Latest News

Benin have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their second game in the tournament.

They suffered a defeat at the hands of Congo but will be desperate to bounce back immediately.

Botswana Latest News

Botswana also don't have to deal with fresh injury concerns.

They suffered a heavy defeat in their first game and cannot afford to lose any more points.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

