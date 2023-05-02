Lionesses & Chelsea star Fran Kirby confirms she will miss Women's World Cup for England after making 'limited progress' in injury recovery

Lionesses star Fran Kirby has confirmed she will miss the Women's World Cup due to a knee injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kirby picked up the knock in Chelsea's League Cup triumph over West Ham in February and has not played since. On Tuesday, the Blues announced that the forward would undergo surgery and a few hours later she confirmed that this would rule her out of this summer's tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Unfortunately after a few months of rehab the decision has been made that I will require surgery on my knee," Kirby posted on Instagram.

"I have been trying my best to not have to undergo this but unfortunately my progress has been limited due to the issue in my knee. I'm absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over and I will not be able to make the World Cup in the summer. I'm going to be doing everything possible to be ready for the start of next season and want to wish my team-mates at Chelsea the best of luck for the rest of the season and my Lioness team-mates the best of luck for the summer."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is another blow for England boss Sarina Wiegman who was already without Euro 2022-winning captain Leah Williamson for the World Cup due to an ACL injury. Beth Mead is another serious doubt for the same reason, while Millie Bright could also miss out too.

Kirby's absence leaves the Lionesses light in midfield with the likes of Jordan Nobbs, Katie Zelem and Laura Coombs now likely to board the plane to provide depth for starters Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone.

WHAT NEXT? Kirby will be focussing fully on her recovery from injury as she aims to be back in time for the start of the 2023-24 season.