Lionel Messi has been suspended by PSG for two weeks after making an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been disciplined by the club, per reports from RMC Sport and L'Equipe. He travelled to Saudi Arabia, apparently without getting prior approval from the club, and will subsequently miss games against Troyes and Ajaccio. He may have even played his last match for PSG, depending on how the dust settles over the coming days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's contract with PSG expires at the end of this season, meaning there are only three more games he will be eligible for in Ligue 1. Messi has appeared to flirt with the idea of playing in Saudi Arabia before, sharing a sponsored post from the nation on Instagram last month. He is also an tourist ambassador for the country.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi has naturally been a star performer for PSG this season, scoring 15 goals and registering 15 assists in 28 Ligue 1 games. Without him, Christophe Galtier's side will need to continue picking up results if they are to hold off second-placed Marseille, who sit five points behind them with five games to play.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? He has been heavily linked with a potential return to Barcelona this summer, although it remains to be seen if his former club can actually afford to facilitate a return. He will hope to round off his spell in Paris with the Ligue 1 title.