Lionel Messi to Aston Villa?! Emi Martinez eager to 'bring Argentinian friends' to 'massive' West Midlands club

WHAT HAPPENED? Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has expressed his desire to bring his Argentine friends to Aston Villa, leading to speculation that Lionel Messi could be on his way to join Martinez. The Albiceleste goalkeeper played a crucial role in leading his country to World Cup glory in Qatar last year and has since been an influential figure between the sticks for Unai Emery's side.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Arsenal great Ian Wright, Martinez talked about his admiration for the club. “It’s massive, the club. I’m proud to play for Aston Villa, I’m really proud,” he stated in an interview for the Premier League.

The goalkeeper further stated that he's looking to bring his national teammates to Aston Villa. “I love it here, I’m trying to bring my Argentinian friends to Villa! I just feel at home," said Martinez. Soon after the interview, many Villa fans suggested that PSG's superstar Messi could be one of the players joining Aston Villa on the back of Martinez's comments.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's contract at PSG is scheduled to run down in the summer and La Pulga is yet to sign a contract extension with the French giants. With multiple clubs vying for the World Cup winner's signature, Martinez hopes to bring his counterpart to join him at Aston Villa with him.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI AND ASTON VILLA? Messi is yet to pen down a fresh deal with PSG. The West Midlands outfit are having a fantastic season since the turn of the year under Unai Emery and will look to finish the season on a high.