'Learned from Lionel Messi!' - Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams jokes his crucial interception was inspired by Inter Miami superstar

Jamal Adams has joked his vital headed deflection that helped Seahawks beat the Browns was inspired by Lionel Messi.

Adams helps Seahawks secure 24-20 win

Interception earns them victory against Browns

Safety says he was inspired by Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seahawks were trailing 17-20 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter on Sunday before the safety blitzed Browns quarterback PJ Walker. The latter's pass downfield hit Adams' head, sending the ball looping into the air and into the hands of Julian Love for a crucial interception.

That allowed the Seahawks to save the game and, with 38 seconds remaining, Geno Smith found Jaxon Smith-Njiba in the endzone. After his decisive actions, Adams quipped that Inter Miami star Messi taught him his heading skills.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's move to the MLS has done wonders for the league. The 36-year-old's presence in the division has led to an increase in viewership and fans wanting to see the Argentine World Cup winner play. And it appears his influence is transcending other sports as well, after Adams' comments. The likes of Messi could help take the sport to the next level.

WHAT NEXT? Messi's Inter Miami side will not play again this season after failing to make it into the play-offs but will be back for the next campaign in 2024.