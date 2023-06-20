Lionel Messi set to reunite with former Barcelona boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino at Inter Miami as MLS outfit aim to announce appointment in July

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to be reunited with former Barcelona boss Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino at Inter Miami.

Coach out of work since severing ties with Mexico

Spent one season in charge at Camp Nou

Also worked with Argentina national team

WHAT HAPPENED? The vastly-experienced coach has been out of work since severing ties with the Mexico national team on the back of a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. He may, however, be returning to the dugout in MLS – where he has previously enjoyed success with Atlanta United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Martino is being lined up to take the reins at Inter Miami in early July – ahead of Messi’s arrival in America as a free agent. The pair have previously worked together at Barcelona and with the Argentina national side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Martino did not enjoy the best of times at Camp Nou, as he lasted just one season at the helm, while the Albiceleste endured back-to-back Copa America final defeats at the hands of Chile during his tenure. He said when asked about what he added to Messi’s game during his spell in Catalunya: “Nothing. Nothing at all. Not to him or to Barca. I went to a team that always won and didn’t win anything while I was there. I didn’t make any mark on Barcelona. It was a bubble in my career in terms of what I did as a coach.”

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami – who relieved Phil Neville of his coaching duties on June 1 – are hoping that Martino will fare a little better during a third stint working alongside Messi, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner expected to make his debut for new employers in a Leagues Cup clash with Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21.