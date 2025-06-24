Lionel Messi maintains remarkable 100 per cent record - Inter Miami ensure perfect run is not broken for Argentine GOAT at FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami have ensured Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi has maintained a remarkable 100 per cent record with progress at the FIFA Club World.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner forms part of the Herons squad competing at a global gathering in the United States. They accepted a special invite in order to grace that event and have made their way into the last-16.

Inter Miami went unbeaten through three fixtures at the group stage, picking up points against Al Ahly, Porto and Palmeiras. Messi netted a stunning free-kick against Portuguese opposition as the MLS outfit picked up a battling win and claimed a notable scalp.

The South American superstar is now reading himself for more knockout football. That has been a common theme for the 38-year-old throughout his stunning career. Messi has never failed to make it out of a group stage at any domestic or international event.

He has progressed through World Cup and Copa America events with Argentina, while regularly reaching the latter stages of the Champions League with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter Miami have avoided adding a blot to that otherwise unblemished copybook, with Messi’s group stage progression record now standing at 33 successes and counting. He is preparing for a reunion with PSG at the Club World Cup, with that contest set to take place in Atlanta on Sunday.