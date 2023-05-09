Lionel Messi record-breaking Saudi Arabia move 'a done deal' with PSG superstar expected to complete stunning Al-Hilal transfer

Lionel Messi’s record move to Al-Hilal is reportedly a “done deal”, with the Argentine set to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has generated intense speculation regarding his future intentions after opting against a new deal deal at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. With those terms running down, Messi is set to hit free agency this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022 World Cup winner has been linked with a retracing of steps to Barcelona, but financial struggles at Camp Nou have made an emotional return to a spiritual home impossible. A move to MLS has also been mooted for the all-time great, with David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami said to be keen, but a switch to America also appears to have been ruled out.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That is because AFP reports that Messi has agreed a switch to the Middle East. There has been talk of a £400 million ($505m) deal being readied for him by Al-Hilal – with that contract set to see him edge back ahead of eternal rival Ronaldo as the highest-paid player on the planet.

WHAT NEXT? There had been conflicting reports regarding Messi’s interest in moving to the Middle East – with a recent trip to Saudi Arabia landing him a ban at PSG – but the 35-year-old has seemingly decided that lining up against Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo is the right career call for him.