'You deserve it' - Lionel Messi sent classy message by ex-PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe after 2023 Ballon d'Or triumph

Lionel Messi received a classy "you deserve it" message from former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe after 2023 Ballon d'Or triumph.

Messi honoured with eighth Golden Ball

Beat Erling Haaland and Mbappe to the individual award

Mbappe posts congratulatory message

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international sent a congratulatory message after the Argentine bagged a record-extending eighth Golden Ball trophy in Paris on Monday evening, courtesy of propelling his nation to a third global crown in Qatar after beating France in a thrilling finale in tie-breakers.

There has been much debate on whether Messi should have won the award ahead of Haaland, as the Norwegian had a stellar individual and collective campaign, scoring 52 goals across all competitions en route to guiding Manchester City to a historic treble in 2022-23.

However, Mbappe has no doubts and hailed Messi as the deserved winner of arguably the most prestigious individual accolade in football.

Article continues below

@k.mbappe Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi also shared a message for Haaland and Mbappe during his acceptance speech as he tipped the duo to be future winners of the award.

The PSG forward finished third in the rankings after winning the World Cup Golden Boot and the Ligue 1 trophy with PSG. He had scored 55 times for club and country in the last campaign but fell short of guiding France to their second consecutive world title which potentially cost him his maiden Ballon d'Or title.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will be back in action on Saturday against Montpellier in a Ligue 1 encounter at the Parc des Princes.