'They accept losing a lot better' - Lionel Messi offered MLS advice by Gareth Bale after sealing Inter Miami move

Gareth Bale has sent some brutally honest advice to Lionel Messi, insisting Major League Soccer clubs "accept losing a lot better".

WHAT HAPPENED? Bale was asked to sum up the difference between playing for an elite La Liga club, having moved from Real Madrid to LAFC, after seeing Messi join Inter Miami, having played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. And he has insisted that the atmosphere in MLS is "a lot more chilled" than La Liga or Ligue 1, having won the MLS Cup in his brief stint in the States.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "It is a lot more chilled. If you lose at Real Madrid, it is like the world has ended. You are crucified. You feel down. You go home and you’re not happy. They accept losing a bit more. There is no consequence. You can’t get relegated over there. When you lose a game you go on to the next one. They accept losing a lot better over there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is poised to make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul on July 21 and the club are already dealing with the hugely increased demand for tickets that the World Cup winner has helped to generate.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is gearing up for his debut, while Bale is likely hitting the links.