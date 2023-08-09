Lionel Messi's MLS debut delayed! Leo-inspired Leagues Cup progress sees Inter Miami's clash with Charlotte FC postponed

Lionel Messi's MLS debut has been postponed after he helped Inter Miami progress to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine scored a brace in an eight-goal thriller between Inter Miami and FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. Messi's side progressed to the quarterfinals after winning the penalty shootout 5-3 and will next face Charlotte FC - the team they were supposed to meet in their next MLS fixture.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As the two teams will square it off in the last eight of the Leagues Cup, their MLS fixture - which was scheduled to take place on August 20 - has now been officially postponed to a later date, which will be announced in due course.

WHAT THEY SAID?: In a statement, Inter Miami wrote: "Our regular season MLS match on August 20th against Charlotte FC has been postponed to a later date to be announced due to progression within the Leagues Cup. Tickets originally purchased for the Aug. 20 MLS match will be honored for the new date in which the game will be played."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup-winning Argentina captain has already scored seven goals in four appearances for his new club and is now their all-time joint-fourth highest goalscorer.