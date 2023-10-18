Lionel Messi Inter Miami salary: Highest-paid MLS players revealed with Sergio Busquets & Jordi Alba earning nowhere near what Argentine team-mate does

Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in MLS at the moment - and he is earning far more than team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba's wages.

Messi's Inter Miami salary revealed

Highest-paid MLS player

Earns much more than Busquets and Alba

WHAT HAPPENED? According to figures released by the MLS Players Association, Inter Miami star Messi is the highest-paid player in the league. The Argentine superstar, who moved to the U.S. this summer, is reportedly earning a base salary of $12 million and $20.4m in guaranteed compensation.

He will further receive money from his deal with Adidas and a share in revenue from the Apple TV's MLS season pass. The sum total of Messi's earnings could reach $50m and $60m per year, according to the LA Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 36-year-old's earnings are substantially higher than that of his former Barcelona and current Miami team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. While the midfielder currently earns $1.5m in basic pay and $1.775m in guaranteed compensation, Alba earns $1m and $1.25m, respectively.

WHAT NEXT? Gerardo Martino's side will be next seen in action in MLS against Charlotte on Thursday.