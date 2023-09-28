WATCH: Lionel Messi made his day! Young fan goes crazy after meeting Inter Miami star ahead of U.S. Open Cup final

A young fan turns out a smile bigger than his face as Lionel Messi greets him before Wednesday's U.S. Open cup final!

Messi greets young fan

Makes his day

Argentine misses match due to injury

WHAT HAPPENED? After missing Wednesday evening's cup final to injury, the Argentine was spotted pregame greeting a young fan in the tunnel, and the kid had a reaction like Christmas morning!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami have played three matches without Messi since his arrival, and they're undefeated in all of them, but have only won two. It will be a tall task to get over the line Wednesday as they're missing leftback Jordi Alba as well.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine will look to get healthy as Inter Miami return to action on September 30 against NYCFC.

