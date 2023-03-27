Lionel Messi may be seeing a return to Barcelona speculated on, but he reportedly has just one offer on the table heading towards the summer.

Argentine's deal running down in France

Due to hit free agency in the summer

Linked with teams in Spain, USA & Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to head towards free agency as things stand, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain running down. No extension to that deal has been agreed despite talk of a renewal dragging on for some time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Questions have been asked of how committed Messi, who savoured World Cup glory with Argentina at Qatar 2022, is to the PSG cause after he headed straight down the tunnel at the end of his last outing at club level.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Ligue 1 giants are, however, eager to keep him around for at least another 12 months, and Sport claims that they are the only ones to have put a formal offer to Messi. There has been talk of interest from MLS and Saudi Arabia in the mercurial South American, but that remains purely speculative for now.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona president Joan Laporta has kept a door open for Messi at Camp Nou, having previously seen him shatter countless records in Catalunya, but the Blaugrana’s financial struggles are well documented and they have a number of issues to address in order to rival PSG for the most sought-after of signatures.