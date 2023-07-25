Lionel Messi made Harry Kane transfer recommendation to PSG before leaving the club to join Inter Miami

Before leaving for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi reportedly recommended to Paris Saint-Germain that they make a move for Harry Kane.

Argentine superstar departed as a free agent

Ligue 1 giants seeking more firepower

Advised to launch striker raid on Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine icon spent the last two seasons in France at Parc des Princes, but never truly settled at PSG and walked away from the Ligue 1 champions as a free agent when reaching the end of his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi worked with Kylian Mbappe and ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar during his time in French football, but was happy to advise PSG on who they should approach next when it comes to adding extra firepower to their ranks. It was, according to RMC Sport, his opinion that England captain Kane should be targeted to fill the No.9 role.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane, who has entered the final year of his contract at Premier League side Tottenham, is generating plenty of speculation during the current transfer window. Bayern Munich are considered to be leading the chase for his signature, but there has been talk of PSG making a move as Messi’s advice is heeded.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? While Kane is yet to decide on his next move, Messi has already opened a new chapter in his remarkable career. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is now chasing the American dream in MLS, with a dramatic stoppage-time winner recorded on his debut for David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami.