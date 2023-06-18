Lionel Messi told to expect 'intense' competition in MLS as Thiago Almada reacts to Argentina team-mate's sensational Inter Miami transfer

Lionel Messi will have to be ready for an "intense" debut season in MLS with Inter Miami, says his Argentina team-mate Thiago Almada.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner set for Florida

Messi ends two-year stay with Paris Saint-Germain

Forward won World Cup with Argentina at Qatar 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to become the new face of MLS after spurning a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia and a homecoming return to Barcelona in order to continue his career in Florida, and Atlanta United star Almada stresses the impact of the World Cup winner's arrival cannot be underestimated.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The people there [in the United States] are going crazy," Almada told TyC Sports amid the international break, where he is on Argentina duty with Messi. "Even the leadership of our club, the coaching staff, my teammates too, they are very happy that Leo can come to the league. I think he's going to enjoy it a lot and they're going to treat him very well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: But Almada has also warned his team-mate that he will not get an easy ride across the Atlantic, despite making the move to what many consider an inferior league after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. "Beyond the fact that it's Leo Messi, [in MLS] they play quite often and the games are quite intense. So I think they're going to do him good," Almada added.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MESSI? The veteran forward will finish his duties with Argentina before he heads to Miami, with a prospective home debut reportedly earmarked for a clash with Cruz Azul on July 21.