Lionel Messi could still receive Camp Nou testimonial despite rejecting Barcelona return in favour of Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi's era-defining relationship with Barcelona and Camp Nou may have one last emotional chapter, according to club president Joan Laporta.

Tribute game may reopen Camp Nou

Tense summer between Messi and Laporta

President wishes him well in Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a complicated summer where a fairytale return to Catalonia failed to materialise amid some tense statements from both camps, Messi could still be given the chance to say a proper goodbye to his former home. There was a sign of an easing in relations when Laporta spoke with TV3, floating the idea of a tribute game to Messi when Camp Nou's renovation works are completed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Laporta revealed he had spoken to the player's representatives about the possibility of a testimonial, saying: "I agreed with them to make a tribute. The opening day of the Spotify Camp Nou would be an excellent date."

He added: "Messi wanted to come back to Barca. He had a tough time in Paris. His father told me he he didn't want the pressure. We, the Barca fans, respect that. May he do well in Miami."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona will play their home games next season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, which hosted the 1992 Olympic Games, while Camp Nou undergoes a much-needed renovation. A return to a full Camp Nou would perhaps provide some closure for the fans and the player. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Messi played out his last 15 months at the club in front of an empty stadium.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

Kings League

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The countdown to the World Cup-winner's eagerly-awaited Inter Miami debut continues with a July 21 meeting with Mexico's Cruz Azul currently pencilled in as the big day.