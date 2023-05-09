Lionel Messi blasted over imminent Saudi Arabia transfer as Marco van Basten asks PSG star: 'You are your own boss, aren't you?'

Lionel Messi has been slammed by Marco van Basten over his imminent move to Saudi Arabia which would make him the highest paid player on the planet.

Messi set to hit free agency with PSG in the summer

Has been linked with Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League

Van Basten blasts Messi for choosing the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022 World Cup winner has reportedly decided against extending his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and looks set to leave the Ligue 1 outfit as a free agent in the summer. AFP has reported that Messi has agreed on a switch to the Middle East with a mammoth offer of £400 million ($505m) being readied for him by Al-Hilal, which would see him knock down eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest-paid player on the planet. Dutch legend Van Basten is not impressed with Messi's rumoured decision to turn his back on European football, and has urged him to do "things you like" rather than chase money.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it's poor. That you still have to go there for a lot of money... You've earned plenty, go do things you like. I can't imagine that. You are your own boss, aren't you? You can play football wherever you want, right?" he asked during a conversation at Rondo on Ziggo Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has also been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona, but financial struggles at Camp Nou look likely to prevent a homecoming from coming to fruition, while a move to the MLS has also been mooted, with Inter Miami said to be keen. However, Saudi Arabia now appears to be Messi's most likely next destination.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has returned to training with PSG as a supposed two-week ban handed out to the Argentine appears to have been lifted following a public apology. He might now get back to action against Ajaccio on Saturday in Ligue 1.