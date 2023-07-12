Lionel Messi snubbed Barcelona homecoming because of 'very difficult' spell at PSG, claims Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi snubbed a return to Barcelona because of how "difficult" his spell at Paris Saint-Germain was, according to president Joan Laporta.

Barca wanted to bring Messi back

Left PSG to join Inter Miami

Laporta disappointed

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona made a play to bring Messi back to the club from PSG after he announced his intention to depart. However, Laporta claims that his disappointing spell in France - where he was whistled by fans after a suspension for travelling to Saudi Arabia - put him off the idea of returning to Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Barcelona president said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo: “The player wanted it, the father wanted it, but the rhythms are different. We didn’t want what happened last time.

“He told us that he decided to join Inter Miami because he had spent very difficult seasons in Paris, where he was under a lot of pressure, while in Miami he would be calmer and could think about the national team and that, although he wanted to come to Barça, he didn’t want to spend another year like this. It’s understandable and we’re working on a great tribute to Messi that Barca should do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi became an icon at Barca, winning everything there is to win, but he is set to link up with Inter Miami in MLS after touching down in the United States following an end-of-season break.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash later this month.