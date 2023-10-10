WATCH: Who is Lionel Messi talking to?! adidas tease celebration of No.10 jersey featuring Inter Miami superstar on social media

adidas have teased an interview with Lionel Messi and an unknown person as they look to celebrate the 'No.10' jersey.

Messi films interview for Adidas

Adidas set to honour 'No.10'

Other person involved currently unknown

WHAT HAPPENED? adidas released an interview with the Inter Miami star, where he is pictured talking to an unknown person on their official Instagram account. Speaking in the video posted, Messi said: "We all thought that we were that special player. Even though we were not. We all wanted to have the number ten, since we were kids. But obviously the number ten is still a special jersey."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is currently donning his infamous 'No.10' shirt for Inter Miami, following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Despite missing five out of the last seven fixtures through injury, Messi has hit the ground running in America with 11 goals and a further five assists across his first 13 appearances for David Beckham's MLS franchise.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentinian legend is currently linking up with his World Cup winning squad ahead of their games against Paraguay and Peru in the coming days. Upon his return to the USA, Messi will face Charlotte twice before the end of the season.