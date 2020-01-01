Lingard addresses Man Utd exit talk as he struggles for starts under Solskjaer

Jesse Lingard has addressed the speculation surrounding his future at , with the international struggling for game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Old Trafford academy graduate has not started a Premier League game for the Red Devils since New Year’s Day and has seen just 28 minutes of top-flight action since the restart in mid-June.

The 27-year-old midfielder is also without a league goal since December 2018, with serious questions being asked of his value to the collective cause.

Lingard has also taken the decision to link up with so-called ‘super agent’ Mino Raiola, in what is considered to be a nod towards a push for a move elsewhere.

A man with 204 appearances for United to his name is, however, reluctant to be drawn on his plans with no window open.

Quizzed on his future in the Manchester Evening News, Lingard said: “Like I say, I've been at United for so long and I love it and I'll keep on loving it.

“I train with a smile and go in with a smile because it's my job and I love what I do and I love the club as well.”

United have just one Premier League game left to take in this season – a crunch clash with fellow top-four hopefuls Leicester – before attention then switches to the resumption of a quest.

Lingard is hoping to figure again before the end of 2019-20, with every effort having been made during and after lockdown to put himself in contention for a place in Solskjaer’s plans.

He added: “I know personally I've not been at it and I know what I needed to do to get that confidence back and I've been working hard and I’m just waiting for the opportunity now.

“I wanted to go back in flying [after the lockdown] and be the quickest and strongest, just about my own motivation really, and I've done well since I've been back in.

“Lockdown really made me sit back and re-evaluate everything. I wanted to go in as one of the best and work harder than anyone else, that was my own motivation.

“I think I've got to be ready in all circumstances, whether you are starting or not. I feel like you can always make an impact in the game whether you get 25 minutes or five minutes. It’s about you being ready to make an impact and help the team, I feel.

“I feel like I've been training and getting that confidence and playing with confidence as well, it's just about taking what I do in training into games. I've been patient and I'll wait for my opportunity.”