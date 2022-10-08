Lille vs Lens: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Lille welcome Lens to face them at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The hosts have endured an up-and-down campaign so far, and will hope they are able to string some results together soon.
They'll have their work cut out against arguably the surprise package of the campaign however, who are continuing to look every inch an upstart contender in the European race.
Lille vs Lens date & kick-off time
Game:
Lille vs Lens
Date:
October 9/10, 2022
Kick-off:
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
Stream:
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.
In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
beIN SPORTS
UK
BT Sport 3
BT Sport App
India
N/A
Voot Select
Lille squad & team news
Two wins and three losses in their last five league games have got Lille bouncing from high ebb to low point with alarming regularity this campaign.
A chance to turn the corner presents itself with their latest encounter - but against a side in far richer form than they are, do they have a credible chance?
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Jardim, Jakubech, Chevalier
Defenders
Djaló, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Zedadka, Yoro, Diakité, Ismaily
Midfielders
Martin, Cabella, Angel Gomes, André, Zhegrova, Andre Gomes, Baleba
Forwards
Bamba, David, Ounas, Lihadji, Weah, Virginius, Bayo
Lens squad and team news
Not many necessarily felt Lens would be tearing up the table in Ligue 1 this season, but with only Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille to keep them company among unbeaten clubs, they are looking every inch the contender.
Can they parlay that into a major scalp this weekend? You wouldn't bet against it.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Faríñez, Leca, Samba, Pandor
Defenders
Machado, Danso, Medina, Fortès, Haïdara, Boura, Gradit, Louveau
Midfielders
Onana, S. Fofana, Kakuta, Poręba, Cabot, Costa, Samed, Frankowski, Y. Fofana
Forwards
Sotoca, Buksa, Openda, Claude-Maurice, Saïd