'Liga MX clubs are at a disadvantage' - LAFC star Carlos Vela criticises Leagues Cup format

Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela has criticised the format of the Leagues Cup as he feels that "Liga MX clubs are at a disadvantage".

LAFC set to debut in Leagues Cup

Have a direct pass to the tournament

Vela not pleased with all matches being held in the U.S.

WHAT HAPPENED? LAFC earned a direct berth in the round of 32 of the inaugural Leagues Cup, which has been lit up by Inter Miami's new poster boy Lionel Messi, after winning the MLS Cup in 2022. However, Mexico international Vela has slammed the format of the tournament as it is held entirely in the United States, which prevents the Liga MX clubs from making use of home advantage.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me the fairest thing is to have matches in Mexico as well. Liga MX clubs are at a disadvantage because they play away from home and always play away games," LAFC striker Vela told Fox Sports when discussing potential changes to the Leagues Cup format.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tigres defender Diego Reyes and Santos Laguna coach Pablo Repetto have also claimed that the current Leagues Cup system blatantly favours MLS teams, but it remains to be seen if any changes will be put in place.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Vela and LAFC will make their Leagues Cup debut against Bravos de Juarez at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday evening.