​Liga MX cancels 2020 Clausura due to coronavirus pandemic

The Mexican top flight is still aiming to begin its Apertura tournament in July or August after having to call off this campaign because of Covid-19

Liga MX has announced that it has cancelled the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every team in 's top flight had played 10 games of the 18-game Clausura regular season when the league was shut down in March, but following a meeting on Friday, the season and the Liguilla playoffs have been called off for both the men's and women's Liga MX.

"This Friday, the Extraordinary Assembly of the Liga MX was held, taking vital decisions that allow us to ensure the health of all the people who make up the Liga MX family and the integrity of the football industry," a statement from the league read.

"The time of the contingency that we are living in has caused increasing scheduling restrictions, which do not allow us to maintain competition without putting the members of this great family at risk. Therefore, in absolute unity, the Extraordinary Assembly of the Liga MX agreed to conclude in advance the 2020 Liga MX Clausura in its men's and women's branches."

No champion will be declared this season, while Cruz Azul and Leon will go into the Concacaf .

Liga MX reiterated its desire to complete the 2020 Apertura tournament, which is scheduled to begin in July or August.

As teams eye a return to training in June, Liga MX said that matches would take place behind closed doors if they can go ahead.

"Liga MX will define the start date of the 2020 Apertura based on the recommendations of the Federal Health Sector," the statement continued. "In a joint decision of the Liga MX and the Health Secretary, matches will be played behind closed doors until the conditions for our fans to return to the stands are in place.

"It is indisputable that we are experiencing an unprecedented situation in our country, which forces the football industry in Mexico to act with absolute good sense and to respond with unity to the demands that have been presented."

This week, Santos Laguna announced a total of 12 positive cases for Covid-19, with eight confirmed on Wednesday and another four on Thursday.