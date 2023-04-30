'LFC-Sox-Penguins. Same problems' - Liverpool fans group flys 'FSG Out' protest banner over Anfield during Spurs clash

A Liverpool fan group organised an 'FSG Out' banner to fly over Anfield during their game against Tottenham, in protest against the club's owners.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid continuing unrest among Liverpool's supporters towards their owners, a banner was flown over Anfield during their game against Tottenham reading 'LFC-Sox-Penguins. Same problems. FSG Out'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp's side raced into a 3-0 lead at home to Tottenham, but that wasn't enough to stop a plane that had already been organised from flying over in a clear show of the frustration that supporters are feeling towards Fenway Sports Group.

The American company, founded by John W. Henry, also own Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins.

AND WHAT'S MORE: FSG have become unpopular figures among Liverpool fans due to a lack of genuine investment into the club and in replenishing Klopp's squad despite them managing to win a Premier League and a Champions League under the German.

The group announced plans to explore a minority sale in February, with the aim being to land more money to invest into the club ahead of the summer. After racing into such a dominant lead before the banner took flight, Spurs found a way back into the game, narrowing the scoreline thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Richarlison then levelled the game in injury time, before Diogo Jota went down the other end and dramatically rescued the win for Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Burnout due to a potential lack of investment in the squad cost Liverpool a title charge this season, but a win against Spurs puts them firmly back in contention to secure European football next season.