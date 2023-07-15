'Let them eat sh*t' - Colombia defender slams Ireland's 'little girls' after Women’s World Cup warm-up match is abandoned

Colombia defender Daniela Caracas said that the Republic of Ireland's players should "eat sh*t" after their World Cup warm-up match was abandoned.

Clash abandoned in first half

Ireland player taken to hospital

Caracas has defiant reaction

WHAT HAPPENED? Ireland's friendly with Colombia was abandoned after 20 minutes when midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was on the receiving end of a particularly strong tackle, leading to her needing hospital treatment. Ireland's manager, Vera Pauw, has since claimed that her players "feared for their bodies", per The Guardian, but Caracas has had a fierce response.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to gathered Colombia fans outside Meakin Park, Ireland's training base, she said: “They are just girls, one little foul and they started complaining. They were having a chat among themselves to continue or not so we weren’t going to hang around waiting for them."

She added: “Honestly, let them eat sh*t.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pauw told reporters after hearing of Caracas' remarks that she was "a bit shocked hearing this", but she pointed to the statement from the Colombian Football Association as being more measured. They said that what happened was "framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play", but also admitted they respected the decision taken by Ireland's coaching staff.

WHAT NEXT? Ireland face Australia in their opening World Cup game on July 20; Colombia face South Korea five days later in their first game.