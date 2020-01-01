RB Leipzig did not sign Haaland as they would not have started him, admits Rangnick

The promise of first-team football at Borussia Dortmund was enough to sway the Norway international star when it came to choosing a club

Ralf Rangnick has admitted wanted to sign Erling Haaland last January but were unable to, largely because he would not immediately have been part of their first-team plans.

Haaland was one of the hottest properties in Europe a year ago when he was impressing with Red Bull Salzburg, with who he scored 29 times in 27 games. This form had led to interest from clubs like Leipzig and , but it was who ultimately won the race for the 20-year-old.

Since moving to the side, Haaland has continued to be a smash hit, finishing the campaign with 16 goals in 18 games in all competitions for BVB, immediately establishing himself as a player to watch.

More teams

Dortmund won the race for his signature ahead of Salzburg’s sister club partly because of their willingness to play him – something that he would have had to have earned at Leipzig.

“From everything I know about him and his father, the main reason he moved there was that Dortmund could guarantee him a regular place,” former RB Leipzig sporting director Rangnick told MDR. “That wasn't so difficult because they didn't have a central striker apart from Paco Alcacer, who is half the size of Haaland and gets injured quickly and regularly.

“It was a great shame that he is the first player that RB Leipzig, since reaching the Bundesliga, have missed out on from Salzburg. What a shame it is for Leipzig, he would have suited us, our team and our style of play.”

Rangnick is, however, hopeful for his former club that a similar talent will not be allowed to be squander.

Article continues below

“Maybe with Alexander Sorloth, a Haaland Mk II will arrive at Leipzig,” he suggested.

Both clubs have lost early ground to European champions in the early weeks of the season, with Dortmund beaten by 2-0 by on Saturday while Leipzig were only able to muster a draw against . Meanwhile, FCB, who face on Sunday, started their campaign in ominous fashion as they defeated 8-0.

Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga last season, 16 points behind cham