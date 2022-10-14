Leeds United vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leeds United vs Arsenal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal will be on the road this weekend to take on Leeds United for their tenth Premier League game of the season. The Gunners find themselves at the top of league table following an incredible start to the season which has seen then pick up eight wins from their nine matches so far.

Leeds United's last victory was a 3-0 triumph against Chelsea back in August. They're on a poor run of form, having failed to pick up three points in their last five matches. Jesse Marsch's team badly needs a win but they will have their work cut out when they host Arsenal in front of their fans on Sunday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Leeds United vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Arsenal Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:30pm IST Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

How to watch Leeds United vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Peacock.

There is no telecast for the game between Leeds United and Arsenal in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Leeds United team news and squad Jesse Marsch will be happy to welcome Luis Sinisterra back into the squad following the player's one-game ban. Archie Gray, Stuart Dallas, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Adam Forshaw remain out of contention for Leeds whereas Junior Firpo is a doubt for the clash.

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh Midfielders Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Sinisterra, Klich Forwards Bamford, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Arsenal team news and squad

Arsenal have two long-term absentees in Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny who have been ruled of the weekend's clash.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful for the game due to a calf issue but Mikel Arteta has everyone else at his disposal.