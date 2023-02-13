Leeds manager hunt: Ex-Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder in talks to succeed Jesse Marsch

Leeds United are reportedly considering appointing former Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder as the new manager of the club after sacking Jesse Marsch.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 50-year-old Dutch coach was reportedly present at Elland Road to watch Leeds go down 0-2 against Manchester United on Sunday. Schreuder was also shown around the club and given access to their training facilities as talks between the two parties advance, according to BBC Sport.

Schreuder joined Ajax on a two-year deal last summer, replacing current Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, but was sacked last month. Leeds, on the other hand, parted ways with Marsch after a series of poor results that saw them slip towards the Premier League relegation zone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Whites have been linked with several top coaches in the past few days. They wanted Feyenoord's Arne Slot but the manager himself ruled out the move and an attempt to sign Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola was blocked by the Spanish club. They also approached West Brom's Carlos Corberan, who worked as an assistant coach at Leeds in the past under Marcelo Bielsa, but he recently signed a new deal with the Championship side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Schreuder's first major coaching role was with FC Twente in 2014. He later worked as an assistant under Ronald Koeman at Barcelona and went on to coach Club Brugge before his stint at Ajax.

He would have a huge job on his hands if he links up with Leeds, who have failed to register a win in their last nine Premier League matches and are currently placed 17th in the table, just a point above the drop zone.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS UNITED? The Whites next take on Everton on Saturday in a Premier League clash.