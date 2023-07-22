LeBron James and Sergio Aguero snare front-row seats in star-studded crowd for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul - and they weren't disappointed

LeBron James and Sergio Aguero both had front-row seats as Lionel Messi marked his Inter Miami debut with a dramatic winner.

Messi made first appearance

Scored 94th-minute winner

James and Aguero present

WHAT HAPPENED? Two sporting icons, James and Aguero, made sure they were in attendance for Messi's first Miami appearance. He came on in the 54th minute against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup with the score at 1-0. After the Mexican side equalised, Messi then scored a brilliant free-kick in the final minute of injury time to secure his new employers the win, with James and Aguero watching on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will hope to continue putting in superhuman performances, as Inter Miami could use the help. Their 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul is their first win in seven games.

WHAT NEXT? Miami play Atlanta United on Wednesday in their second Leagues Cup fixture.