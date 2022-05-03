NBA star LeBron James celebrates as Liverpool reach Champions League final: 'Paris, here we come!'

LeBron James celebrated Liverpool's win over Villarreal, with that victory sending the Reds to Paris for the Champions League final.

The NBA star is a part-owner of the club, which reached the final of Europe's top club competition for the third time in five years.

Jurgen Klopp's side took down Villarreal 3-2 on the day and 5-2 on aggregate, and James was ready to celebrate as he watched on from the United States.

What did James say?

Shortly after the full-time whistle, James took to Twitter to revel in the Reds' win.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted, "PARIS HERE WE COME!", as Liverpool will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the finale at Stade de France in the French capital.

He also posted a picture of himself smiling while wearing a Liverpool tracksuit, under the caption: "MOOD!!!!!!"

PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!! @LFC 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 3, 2022

