New contract incoming? Milan star Leao drops new deal hint amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid

Milan forward Rafael Leao hinted on Twitter that he could be staying at the club amid growing interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Leao linked with move away from Milan

Tweet hinted that he would stay in Italy

Post comes after Pioli's assurances he would renew

WHAT HAPPENED? Rumours of a potential San Siro exit have been circulating since the summer, with the Blues unable to complete a deal after being unwilling to match Milan's asking price. However, after the Rossoneri posted a compilation on Twitter of Leao's greatest strikes in red and black, the Portuguese starlet responded by writing "More to come".

More to come ❤️🖤🫡 https://t.co/Q5aXTTw2s7 — Rafael Leão (@RafaeLeao7) December 5, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leao's social media post comes after manager Stefano Pioli revealed that he expected the forward to sign a new deal with Milan. The 23-year-old already has seven goals and six assists across all competitions in 2022-23 and is currently one of the hottest properties in Europe, meaning tying him down to a new deal would be a real coup for the Italian side.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO? While rumours of a new contract continue to swirl, Leao will be focused on international matters at the World Cup in Qatar, with Portugal coming up against Switzerland in the last 16 on Tuesday.