Leandro Paredes celebrated a dream fulfilled as Boca Juniors beat Atletico Mineiro 2-0 to win a record third Copa Sudamericana title and hand Juan Roman Riquelme his first international trophy as president. Their triumph in Barranquilla ended an 18-year continental wait for the club.
Paredes celebrates as Riquelme claims first title
Boca Juniors defeated Atletico Mineiro 2-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla to become the first three-time Copa Sudamericana champions. Santiago Ascacibar opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Miguel Merentiel struck three minutes into the second half.
The victory ended Boca's 18-year wait for an international trophy since the 2008 Recopa and gave club president Juan Roman Riquelme his first continental crown as an executive. Having won three Copa Libertadores titles in Boca's number 10 shirt as a player, Riquelme now shares continental silverware with the Xeneize from the directors' box.
Paredes hails dream title after returning home
Leandro Paredes captained and drove Boca's campaign after returning to the club, leading CONMEBOL competitions in 2026 with 791 completed passes, 234 final-third passes and 212 line-breaking passes. Speaking to ESPN after the final whistle, Paredes shared his emotion at winning silverware back in Azul y Oro.
"I fulfilled a dream," Paredes said. "I always dreamed of being able to win a title. I only have words of gratitude for the club. Thanks to my children, my family and my friends. Since I was little, I've been taught to compete and win everything possible. I love winning and competing. I'm lucky to achieve important things."
Riquelme's mid-year reset and Villa's impact
After finishing third in Copa Libertadores Group D, Boca pivoted in June under Riquelme's leadership by appointing former team-mate Rodolfo Arruabarrena as head coach and bringing in players including Sebastian Villa, who assisted Merentiel's second-half goal in Barranquilla. Back in March at the CONMEBOL group draw, Riquelme had already spoken of the pull of continental football, saying: "Playing in the Copa always creates excitement, both in the squad and among our fans."
Villa also highlighted his joy after helping Boca past O'Higgins, Deportivo Recoleta, Sao Paulo and Vasco da Gama on the way to the final. "I'm very happy, thank God it happened, returning to the club that gave me the opportunity," Villa told ESPN. "I came back with great enthusiasm and a desire for a title. I've won two in a row."
Libertadores return and Recopa await in 2027
Lifting the Copa Sudamericana brings a USD 10,000,000 champions' prize and direct entry into the 2027 Copa Libertadores group stage without qualifying rounds. Boca also earn a berth in the 2027 Recopa against the winner of the November 28 Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata.
With the Argentine Cup and domestic league still ahead alongside Villa's recent local title success, Riquelme and Paredes have set the stage for another busy campaign.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.