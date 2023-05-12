League One play-offs 2023 tickets: Prices for semi-finals, final & where to buy

Ticket information for the 2023 League One play-offs and details on how to buy, as well as where to stay and more.

The League One play-offs are thrilling knockout fixtures that take place at the end of each League One season in English football. The teams finishing in third to sixth place compete for the final promotion spot to the Championship. The semi-finals are played over two legs, with the winners of each tie advancing to the final.

This year's play-offs promise to be a nail-biting affair, with a few of the most exciting teams in the division battling it out for promotion. In the first semi-final, Peterborough will take on Sheffield Wednesday, while in the second semi-final, Bolton will face off against Barnsley.

The atmosphere at the play-off matches is always electric, with fans from all teams turning up in their droves to cheer on their respective teams. The matches are typically tense, with the stakes incredibly high, as the prize of promotion is worth millions of pounds in revenue and exposure.

In the final, the winners of the two semi-finals will compete in a winner-takes-all showdown at Wembley Stadium. It's a dream come true for players and fans alike, with a chance to secure promotion to a higher level and achieve glory.

If you are planning to attend the games, GOAL has everything you need to know about tickets, including how much they cost, where to buy them and more.

League One play-offs ticket prices - how much they cost

Prices for the 2023 League One final have not yet been confirmed.

The prices for the 2022 final can give us a rough idea of how much tickets will cost, with prices for general admission tickets for adults ranging from £30 to £80.

Just like the 2022 edition, this year's tickets for the semi-finals and final of the League One play-offs will be sold by the respective clubs who are involved.

For the semi-finals, the prices can be found on their respective club websites. Ticket rates for adults for each club are given below.

All four play-off participants - Peterborough, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Barnsley - have priced their tickets at £20 for adults, with the cheapest tickets costing £5 for kids.

Where to buy League One play-offs tickets

Tickets for the 2023 League One play-offs final will be available to buy through the websites of the clubs participating in the fixture.

The tickets for the semi-finals are now available to purchase in phases. Fans of Peterborough, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Barnsley can purchase the tickets via their respective club websites.

When do League One play-off tickets go on sale?

The sale of the 2023 League One play-offs semi-final tickets are currently live, and it will be sold in phases, with season-ticket holders getting early access.

Fans can purchase the tickets via their respective club websites. Tickets are available for different age categories like adults.

The tickets for the final have not gone on sale yet, but a date is expected to be announced soon.

When is the League One play-offs final?

What: 2023 League One play-offs final When: May 29, 2023 TV & streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / ESPN+ (US) Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am EDT

The 2023 League One play-offs final is scheduled to be played on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The match will kick off at 3pm BST in the UK and 10am EDT in the US.

Where to stay near Wembley Stadium for the League One play-offs final

The 2023 League One play-offs final will be played at Wembley Stadium. It is one of the most iconic sports venues in the world, located in London, England. It opened in 2007 and has since hosted numerous high-profile events, including the Olympic Games, the UEFA Champions League final, and the FA Cup final. With a seating capacity of 90,000, it's the largest stadium in the UK.

You can browse hotels and accommodation near the stadium on the above map.

Where to watch the 2023 League One play-off final on TV & online

Country TV channel Live stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky GO United States N/A ESPN+

Sky Sports will broadcast the 2023 League One play-offs final live on TV in the United Kingdom, with a live stream option available through the Sky Go app.

In the United States, the game will be available to stream live online using ESPN+.

