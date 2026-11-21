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Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso has provided a moment of comedy gold by admitting he had absolutely no idea about the global frenzy surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. While the rest of the world is gripped by the arrival of the decade-long project, the former Milan midfielder confessed he mistook the title for a new vehicle.

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Gattuso mistakes gaming phenomenon for a vehicle

The gaming world has been whipped into a frenzy following the release of the highly anticipated GTA VI, a title fans have been waiting 13 years to play. While marketing campaigns have reached fever pitch globally—including a themed "A Night in Vice City" event during an NBA game between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks—the cultural phenomenon has completely bypassed the Lazio dugout. When questioned about the game during a press conference, Gennaro Gattuso provided a response that quickly went viral for its blunt honesty and lack of technical awareness.

The manager's confusion stems from the naming convention, which he seemingly associated with high-performance automotive models rather than the record-breaking open-world franchise from Rockstar Games. "I don't even know what you're talking about. Is it a video game? I didn't know, with that name I thought it was a car," Gattuso said, as quoted by Sky Sport Italia.

Managing professional standards in the digital age

While some managers might worry about the impact of late-night gaming sessions on recovery and performance, Gattuso believes that playing for a club of Lazio's stature requires a certain level of self-discipline. He made it clear that he expects his squad to prioritize their physical condition over virtual adventures, noting that the rigors of the season leave little room for such distractions if they want to remain competitive.

The coach emphasized that he would not be knocking on doors to check for glowing television screens in the early hours. "If my players play it at night, it'll be their problem. I don't go checking and asking a player if he's been playing PlayStation. For the job you do, you need self-respect," Gattuso remarked.

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Monitoring the squad at the breakfast table

Gattuso intends to use the team's collective morning meal as a barometer for their energy levels. He believes that a player's eyes and body language at the breakfast table often tell the story of their previous night. If a player has been roaming the streets of Vice City instead of resting, the manager expects it to be evident before they even step onto the pitch for their final preparations.

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"During our breakfast together, I will try to understand if anyone has stayed up late," Gattuso explained. For Gattuso, the focus remains entirely on the "green rectangle" and ensuring his team has the right mentality to overcome a stubborn Lecce side.

Lazio's social media team joins the hype

Ironically, while the manager remains in the dark about the game, his own club has been leaning into the trend. Lazio recently published a humorous video across their social media channels featuring Gattuso and several players reimagined within the GTA universe. The creative content shows the manager's avatar in a Vice City setting, juxtaposing his real-life ignorance of the game with the club's modern digital marketing strategy.