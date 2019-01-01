Keeping ‘phenomenon’ Lautaro will be difficult & Vidal would be a ‘great signing’, says Inter legend Mazzola

A man who spent his entire career with the Nerazzurri has been impressed by an Argentine forward and would like to see a Chilean midfielder snapped up

legend Sandro Mazzola admits the giants will find it difficult to keep “phenomenon” Lautaro Martinez at the club amid ongoing talk of interest from .

The international has been a revelation in , scoring 22 goals in 54 appearances, including 13 across all competitions in the current campaign.

At just 22 years of age, the South American star is considered to be one of the finest young prospects in European football.

His current ability and future potential has not gone unnoticed outside of San Siro, with it suggested that he is destined to make another big-money move at some stage.

Camp Nou is a potential destination as, along with Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland, he is a primary target for next summer, with leading figures at Liga champions Barcelona admitting to being admirers of Lautaro.

Mazzola concedes that retaining such a talent will not be easy, telling Goal of a frontman who has also been shining alongside Lionel Messi for his country: “He is a player that I like very much.

“When I watch the games I usually imagine what I would do in every situation in which an attacker receives the ball and I am usually able to guess what the player will do.

“With him I never get it, he always does something that surprises me. He's a guy who doesn't fool just me, he is able to fool any defender and any rival. He’s a phenomenon.”

Quizzed on whether Inter will be able to keep Lautaro on their books, Mazzola added: “It will be very difficult.

“They may have to sell some other players to be able to keep him, but I would do anything to keep him on the team.”

While Inter will be eager to avoid entering into negotiations with Barca over the sale of Lautaro, it may be that discussions are held regarding a possible deal for Arturo Vidal.

The Chilean midfielder is struggling for starts in Catalunya and could be taken back to Italy in upcoming transfer windows, where he has previously enjoyed success working under Antonio Conte at .

Mazzola believes the 32-year-old would be a shrewd addition, saying: “Without a doubt. He would be a great signing, he is a player that I like very much.

“I wonder how Conte would get into his head and allow him to play with freedom. I think they would work very well together, as they already did in fact.”

Article continues below

While talking up a move for Vidal, Mazzola – who took in 568 appearances for Inter – believes the Serie A title hopefuls will have no need to add in January if those carrying knocks return to fitness.

He said: “The truth is that if you recover all of the injured players then they would not need to sign anyone else. I think this year's Inter squad is very competitive as it is.”

Inter, who are two points clear of Juventus in a domestic title race, will be back in action on Tuesday when they take in a home date with Barcelona.