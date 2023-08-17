'Lauren James is a talent but put respect on Ella Toone's name!' - England star Keira Walsh credits team-mate for her key role in guiding Lionesses into Women's World Cup final

England star Keira Walsh has called for praise for Ella Toone after she scored a crucial goal to help the Lionesses reach the Women's World Cup final.

Toone scored in England's semi-final win

Has taken James' place in No.10 role

Walsh has called for praise for Man Utd star

WHAT HAPPENED? Toone's brilliant strike broke the deadlock in Sydney on Wednesday as England defeated co-hosts Australia in the semi-finals. She had seen her place in the team taken by Lauren James in this tournament - and the Chelsea forward turned out to be the absolute star of the group stages. However, after James was sent off in the last 16, Toone regained her spot and she repaid Sarina Wiegman's faith with this goal. That James will be available again for Sunday's final gives the coach a huge decision to make now.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about James' return, Walsh told reporters: "Obviously people are going to speak about that but I think everyone has got to give Tooney credit. She has come back in and she has done an unbelievable job again. People probably won’t speak about it too much but it’s not easy to come in for a quarter-final or a semi-final when all the spotlight has been on the player’s place you are taking.

"I think tonight she was unbelievable. She tackled, she got stuck in, she took us up the pitch, she gave us a lot of security. LJ is a massive talent but I think we have got to put some respect on Tooney’s name as well. She has been fantastic."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toone or James will be the big selection dilemma that Wiegman faces ahead of Sunday's final and whoever does not start can certainly act as a game-changer from the bench. Toone did exactly that when these two teams met at the Euros last year, the substitute's late goal sending the quarter-final tie to extra time, where Georgia Stanway's strike would win it for England.

WHAT NEXT? England take on Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup final on Sunday, at Sydney's sold-out Stadium Australia. Whoever wins the game will become world champions for the first time.