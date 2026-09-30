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How to get Las Vegas F1 GP tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Las Vegas F1 GP

The Las Vegas Grand Prix brings Formula 1 back to Nevada for high-speed night racing along the iconic Strip. Motorsport champions including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris duel at top speeds under neon lights.

GOAL provides essential race dates, pricing details, and booking links. Read on to secure your Las Vegas F1 GP tickets today.

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When is the Las Vegas F1 GP?

Date & Time

Fixture

Location

Tickets

November 19, 2026

Las Vegas F1 GP: Practice 1 & 2

Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, USA

Tickets

November 20, 2026

Las Vegas F1 GP: Practice 3 & Qualifying

Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, USA

Tickets

November 21, 2026

Las Vegas F1 GP: Race Day

Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, USA

Tickets

Where to buy Las Vegas F1 GP tickets?

Official tickets for the Las Vegas Grand Prix are available on the official F1 Las Vegas GP website and through Ticketmaster. Purchasing directly through primary channels offers fans the first choice of general admission zones and grandstand seating choices.

If official ticket allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

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How much are Las Vegas F1 GP tickets?

Single-day General Admission tickets on the official ticketing portal start at $50 USD for Thursday practice, $99 USD for Friday qualifying, and $393 USD for Saturday race day. For full weekend coverage, 3-day Flamingo General Admission passes start from $492 USD, while reserved grandstand seating starts from $925 USD on official channels.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Secondary market prices on StubHub start around $150 USD for single-day passes or $350 USD for multi-day options depending on demand and seating selection.

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Everything you need to know about Las Vegas F1 GP

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated events in international motorsport. Set on the street circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 3.8-mile track features 17 turns and a long straight down the famous Las Vegas Boulevard.

Track Layout and Racing Highlights

Drivers race past iconic resorts including the Bellagio, Caesars Palace, and the Venetian. High speeds top 212 mph down the Strip, making overtaking maneuvers into Turn 14 a major highlight of the race.

Ticket Options and Viewing Zones

  • General Admission: The most budget-friendly way to enjoy Formula 1 in Las Vegas. General admission passes, starting with the Flamingo Zone, offer access to standing areas, large video screens, interactive fan zones, and live entertainment.
  • Grandstands: Reserved grandstands, including Heineken and T-Mobile zones, provide designated seats with direct views of key overtaking points and acceleration zones.

Travel and Event Tips

Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport is located minutes from the circuit. Spectators are encouraged to use monorail transit or rideshare options to reach circuit entrances. Booking early ensures you capture the cheapest available tickets for this night race spectacle.

Frequently asked questions

Flamingo General Admission is the cheapest option, with single-day practice passes starting at $50 USD and 3-day weekend passes starting at $492 USD on the official site.

 

Secondary resale platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

 

Official grandstand seating starts at $925 USD. Secondary market prices on StubHub start around $350 USD for multi-day passes depending on availability.

 

Yes. Official single-day tickets start at $50 USD for Thursday practice, $99 USD for Friday qualifying, and $393 USD for Saturday race day.

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