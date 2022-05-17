Laporta: Dembele tempted by Barcelona departure but we hope he stays

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Ousmane Dembele is "tempted" by a possible departure this summer, but the club is hoping to re-sign the French winger.

Dembele's contract is set to expire this summer, and he has asked the club for time to make a decision regarding their contract offer.

However, Laporta says Dembele is currently the subject of outside offers that are even better than Barca's, but the club hopes that the club's culture and the relationships the Frenchman has built could be enough to keep hold of him.

What did Laporta say?

“He wants to stay, but he is very tempted by other options that offer better conditions," he told Catalunya Radio. "The offer has been presented for a long time and they have asked us for time until the end of the season, next week.

"We already wanted an answer before, but we can’t force it because Dembele ends his contract. The coach and I like him. We have made a very important effort to keep him.

"I see him very comfortable. There is a good personal relationship with everyone. [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang] has come, with him and they are very good friends.

"He has some representatives who control the situation, but I hope he stays. If not, we will strengthen that position.”

Dembele's situation at Barcelona

Dembele has been linked to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain as his Barcelona contract winds down.

The winger has battled injuries this season, but has been spectacular when on the field for Barcelona.

Dembele is La Liga's assist leader with 13 from just 20 games in the Spanish league.

