It's not just Lahoz! La Liga players six times more likely to get sent off than Premier League counterparts this season

Red cards have risen significantly in La Liga this season, with a player getting sent off every other game, a mark far higher than those in England.

La Liga refs hand out reds every other game

Prem officials every 12.5

Yellow cards up in La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? Data tracked by Spanish publication Relevo has highlighted that La Liga referees issue a red card in every 0.46 matches. Premier League officials are far less card-happy, sending off a player every 12.5 games. It's a similar story with cautions, as La Liga refs show 5.44 bookings to the Premier League's 3.6. La Liga fans have noted that referees are offering fewer warnings than in prior years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's been an increased level of scrutiny around La Liga refereeing after the infamous performance of Mateu Lahoz in the World Cup, when the referee dished out nearly 20 bookings in the quarter-final. But he's not the card-happy official.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Barcelona manager Xavi spoke on Lahoz's controversial refereeing after he handed out a flurry of yellows in Barca's matchup with Espanyol last weekend: "He is a referee who gives you the feeling that he dominates and controls the game," Xavi said. "But today, it was not like that. I don't blame him for anything. The tie is our fault. I have to look for my own, for what I can control."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

lead star