'I'm a Parisian!' - Kylian Mbappe pledges future to PSG amid persistent transfer rumours linking him to Real Madrid

Dan Bernstein
|
Mbappe PSG 2022-23Getty
K. MbappéPSGTransfersReal Madrid

Kylian Mbappe made it clear he has no plans to abandon Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

When asked about whether he would think about leaving PSG in a tumultuous moment for the club, Mbappe gave a no-nonsense answer committing to the team.

"The next step? Winning the UCL," Mbappe told France 3. "I have already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16 ... I have done everything but win. That's all I need. Where [I want to do it]? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG."

More to come...

Who would be Real Madrid's dream signing?

16240 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who would be Real Madrid's dream signing?

  • 59%Kylian Mbappe
  • 22%Erling Haaland
  • 13%Jude Bellingham
  • 7%Jamal Musiala
16240 Votes