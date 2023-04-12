'I'm a Parisian!' - Kylian Mbappe pledges future to PSG amid persistent transfer rumours linking him to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe made it clear he has no plans to abandon Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

When asked about whether he would think about leaving PSG in a tumultuous moment for the club, Mbappe gave a no-nonsense answer committing to the team.

"The next step? Winning the UCL," Mbappe told France 3. "I have already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16 ... I have done everything but win. That's all I need. Where [I want to do it]? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG."

