Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool? Reds in surprise talks to sign striker on loan from Paris Saint-Germain

Alex Brotherton
Kylian Mbappe PSGGetty
Liverpool are in talks to pull off the shock loan signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, it has been reported.

  • Liverpool in talks over Mbappe loan
  • PSG want to sell striker
  • Mbappe rejected Saudi Arabia move

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Mirror, Liverpool and PSG are holding discussions about a potential loan move for the wantaway star. The proposed deal would be a one-year loan which Liverpool would pay a fee for.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are desperate to sell Mbappe this summer after he refused to sign a new contract. The 24-year-old Frenchman turned down a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after PSG accepted a world record £259 million ($332m) offer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe's current PSG contract will expire next summer, and the club are convinced he has agreed to join Real Madrid as a free agent in 2024. In order to get Mbappe out of Paris now but also recoup some money, a loan deal with Liverpool might be the only solution.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

MbappeGetty ImagesKYLIAN MBAPPE PSG Getty Images20230725_Mbappe2(C)Getty images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE?: Mbappe is a known fan of Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp, and the chance to play in the Premier League before - presumably - joining Real Madrid in 2024 would surely appeal to him. Whether or not Liverpool can pull off the financials involved remains to be seen.

