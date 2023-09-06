Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG for free! Striker set to give up €80m loyalty bonus and snub new contract offer

Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of the season after all, according to a report.

PSG want Mbappe to sign new deal

Striker to refuse to extend stay

Will lose out on huge bonus

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has told the club once again that he will not sign a new contract despite talks over an extension this summer, according to 90min. Mbappe is even willing to forego the €80 million (£69m/$86m) loyalty bonus he is due the club and will instead leave when his contract expires next year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe sparked a major rift with PSG at the end of last season when he first informed them that he would not trigger an option to extend his contract by another year. That left PSG faced with the possibility of losing him for free next year and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi issued an ultimatum, telling him either to extend or be sold in the transfer window. No move materialised in the summer, however, and soon talks over a new deal began.

It seems that Mbappe has reverted back to his previous stance since the transfer period ended last week, however, and will instead be moving on in 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Al-Khelaifi warned the 24-year-old that he faced a whole season on the bench if he refused to commit to the club, but he was soon brought back into Luis Enrique's squad and has already scored five goals in three Ligue 1 matches this season. With the latest development, PSG could opt to banish him from the squad or may have to let him continue playing due to his importance to the team.